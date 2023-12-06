Airbus and BMW Group Partner for Quantum Mobility Quest

Airbus and BMW Group have initiated a worldwide Quantum Computing Challenge called “The Quantum Mobility Quest” to address the persistent hurdles in aviation and automotive industries that have proven insurmountable for traditional computers.

This unique opportunity marks the inaugural collaboration between two prominent players in the global industry – Airbus and BMW Group, as they unite to leverage quantum technologies for practical industrial use. The aim is to unlock the possibilities of creating more effective, environmentally-friendly, and secure solutions that will shape the future of transportation.

Quantum computing possesses the capability to substantially amplify computational power and facilitate intricate operations that prove challenging for current state-of-the-art computers. Specifically, within data-centric sectors such as transportation, this emerging technology holds immense potential to simulate diverse industrial and operational processes. Consequently, it presents opportunities to shape future mobility products and services.

Candidates participating in the challenge can choose from various problem statements encompassing improved aerodynamics design using quantum solvers, applying quantum machine learning to enhance future automated mobility, leveraging quantum optimization for a more sustainable supply chain, and utilizing quantum simulation for enhanced corrosion inhibition. Furthermore, candidates have the opportunity to propose their own quantum technologies that can potentially pioneer unexplored native apps within the transportation sector.

The Quantum Insider (TQI) is hosting a challenge that consists of two phases. The first phase spans four months, during which participants will create a theoretical framework for one of the provided statements. In the second phase, finalists will be chosen to implement and benchmark their solutions. For this purpose, Amazon Web Services (AWS) offers candidates the chance to utilize their cloud quantum computing service to run their algorithms.

By the end of 2024, a panel of renowned quantum specialists will collaborate with experts from Airbus, BMW Group, and AWS. Together, they will review the submitted proposals and grant a €30,000 prize to the winning team for each of the five challenges.