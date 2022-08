Travel sellers will now be able to book airBaltic NDC fares and personalized content through DRCT’s AI-powered products

Latvian airline Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic) is joining forces with trusted travel tech partner DRCT to roll out New Distribution Capability (NDC) offerings to local and international markets.

Travel sellers will now be able to book airBaltic NDC fares and personalized content through DRCT’s AI-powered products: DRCT Extension, DRCT Search and DRCT API. This strategic partnership will allow agencies to receive flight offerings under exclusive conditions from the airline.