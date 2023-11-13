AirBaltic Largest Airbus A220 Customer in Europe

Airbus announced that airBaltic will become the largest A220 customer in Europe after confirming an incremental order for an additional 30 A220-300s. This new order will take the airline’s total firm orderbook to 80 aircraft.

Currently, airBaltic is the largest A220-300 operator in the world, operating a 44 strong fleet of A220-300s.

The A220-300 is the most modern airliner in its size category, carrying between 120 to 150 passengers on flights of up to 3,450 nautical miles (6,390 km). The aircraft offers 25% lower fuel burn and CO2 emissions per seat compared to previous generation aircraft. It also has the largest cabin, seats and windows in its class, ensuring superior comfort.

Airbus A220 is already able to operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

As at the end of October, Airbus won close to 820 orders from around 30 customers for the A220, of which more than 295 have been delivered, including 50 deliveries so far in 2023. The A220 is already in service with 17 airlines worldwide on 1,350+ routes.