Air Transat and CAE Launch Ascension Academy

23 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Air Transat and CAE today announced the launch of a new cadet training program that enables the airline to build a pipeline of qualified pilots trained to the highest standards.

The Ascension Academy program offers aspiring pilots a pathway to earn their wings at CAE’s flight academy, and the opportunity to begin their career as a second-in-command upon completion of their type rating with Air Transat.

Applicants who are successful in the interview process will be admitted to the Ascension Academy program and receive a conditional letter of employment from Air Transat for a second-in-command position.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

