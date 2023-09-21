Air Transat and CAE Launch Ascension Academy

Air Transat and CAE today announced the launch of a new cadet training program that enables the airline to build a pipeline of qualified pilots trained to the highest standards.

The Ascension Academy program offers aspiring pilots a pathway to earn their wings at CAE’s flight academy, and the opportunity to begin their career as a second-in-command upon completion of their type rating with Air Transat.

Applicants who are successful in the interview process will be admitted to the Ascension Academy program and receive a conditional letter of employment from Air Transat for a second-in-command position.