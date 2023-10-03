Airline News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News Tanzania Travel

Air Tanzania Receives First Boeing 737 MAX

8 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
Air Tanzania took delivery of its first fuel-efficient Boeing 737 MAX single-aisle aircraft today.

The East African carrier is the first airline in Africa to receive the larger 737-9 model that would enable it to meet growing travel demand in West Africa, Southern Africa and India.

Air Tanzania currently operates commercial service across Africa and to destinations in Asia with a fleet that includes two 787-8 Dreamliners and one 767-300 Freighter. It also took delivery of the 767-300 Freighter in June 2023. The airline has an additional 787-8 on order.

