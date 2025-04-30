Air Sierra Leone Flies Nonstop From London To The Hawaii of Africa

Current premium viewers: 3

Proudly showing the Air Sierra Leone Colors, British Ascend Airways concluded its inaugural flight from London Gatwick to Freetown, Sierra Leone. This marks a re-establishment of direct air connectivity between the two countries after a 12-year hiatus. The historic flight took place on April 26, with the return journey from Freetown on April 27, coinciding with Sierra Leone’s Independence Day.

The inaugural flight, which carried members of the United Kingdom’s Sierra Leonean diaspora and other international guests, restored a vital air link. The last time the two destinations were connected with direct flights was in 2012.

“It is a true honour to have operated the historic London Gatwick to Freetown flight on behalf of Air Sierra Leone. It took months of hard work to set this connection up, and we look forward to operating this much-needed route during the summer and winter,” said Alastair Willson, CEO of Ascend Airways.

Ascend Airways is a UK-registered airline with an Air Operator Certificate (AOC) and Type B Operating License from the UK CAA. In 2023, it was acquired by the Ireland-headquartered Avia Solutions Group, which operates a fleet of 221 aircraft on six continents.

Ascend Airways will operate three weekly services for Air Sierra Leone, commencing June 16. This new route reconnects Sierra Leone with the UK, opening vital tourism, business, and economic development opportunities between the two countries.

The partnership between Air Sierra Leone and the UK-registered Ascend Airways promises a high level of safety and adherence to strict regulations. All flights on this route will be operated by Ascend Airways-trained cockpit and cabin crews. Ascend Airways is also responsible for all maintenance procedures of the aircraft operating the Gatwick-Freetown flights.

The inaugural flight was operated by the company’s newest Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, G-CRUX, which was added to the airline’s fleet in 2025. The choice of aircraft shows Ascend Airways’ commitment to sustainable aviation, as the MAX reduces CO2 emissions by 20% and features a 40% lower noise footprint compared to previous-generation aircraft.

ASCEND Airways – Carrying your customers with care Ascend Airways leads in ACMI, CMI, and charter flight services in Great Britain, featuring a modern Boeing fleet.

Ascend Airways, headquartered in the United Kingdom, is a charter airline specializing in ACMI (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance) and ad-hoc charter services. Established in 2023, the airline commenced operations in 2024 and operates a growing fleet of modern Boeing 737 aircraft, including the 737-800 and 737 MAX 8. In 2025, Ascend Airways is set to expand its operations through its newly established sister carrier, Ascend Airways Malaysia, based in Southeast Asia.

This strategic move enables flexibility in managing seasonal demand and offers greater customer capacity across the UK, Europe, and Asia.