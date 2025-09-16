Air Premia, Korea’s hybrid service carrier, today announced that it has entered into a long-term component support agreement with Lufthansa Technik, an aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service company. Under the agreement, Lufthansa Technik will provide Total Component Support (TCS®) services for Air Premia’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet over the next ten years.
Air Premia is a South Korean airline based in Seoul. It describes itself as a “hybrid airline”, providing a higher level of service than low-cost airlines while having lower operating costs than larger, full-service airlines. The airline was founded in 2017 by the former president of Jeju Air, Kim Jong-chul.
This marks the first collaboration between the two companies and makes Air Premia the first Korean airline to implement such a program for the Boeing 787-9. Through the agreement, Air Premia will gain direct access to Lufthansa Technik’s worldwide component pool, enabling faster part availability and significant cost savings compared to in-house procurement. To further strengthen operational stability, critical components will also be stationed as dedicated Home Base Stock at Incheon International Airport.