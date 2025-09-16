German-Korean cooperation has led Air Premia to use Lufthansa Technik for the maintenance of its Boeing B787 Dreamliners.

Air Premia, Korea’s hybrid service carrier, today announced that it has entered into a long-term component support agreement with Lufthansa Technik, an aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service company. Under the agreement, Lufthansa Technik will provide Total Component Support (TCS®) services for Air Premia’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner fleet over the next ten years.

Air Premia is a South Korean airline based in Seoul. It describes itself as a “hybrid airline”, providing a higher level of service than low-cost airlines while having lower operating costs than larger, full-service airlines. The airline was founded in 2017 by the former president of Jeju Air, Kim Jong-chul.

에어프레미아 꼭 필요한 것만 담은 프리미엄 서비스로 여유롭고 쾌적한 항공 여행을 만들어 갑니다.

This marks the first collaboration between the two companies and makes Air Premia the first Korean airline to implement such a program for the Boeing 787-9. Through the agreement, Air Premia will gain direct access to Lufthansa Technik’s worldwide component pool, enabling faster part availability and significant cost savings compared to in-house procurement. To further strengthen operational stability, critical components will also be stationed as dedicated Home Base Stock at Incheon International Airport.