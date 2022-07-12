Air passenger travel between US and Europe up 443%

According to the latest data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in June 2022:

US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/ “I-92” arrivals + departures) totaled 19.087 million in June 2022, up 107% compared to June 2021, and enplanements reached 80% of pre-pandemic June 2019 volume.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in June 2022

Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 3.530 million, +111% compared to June 2021 and (-33.0%) compared to June 2019.

On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/ “I-94”) totaled 2.065 million, the eighth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled more than 1.0 million and the third month exceeding 2.0 million since February 2020.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 6.364 million, +108% compared to June 2021 and only (-8.0%) compared to June 2019.

World Region Highlights (APIS/ “I-92” arrivals + departures)

Top countries were Mexico 3.23 million, Canada 2.1 million, the United Kingdom 1.67 million, Germany 934k and the Dominican Republic 893k.

Overseas Regional Air Travel to/from the United States: Europe totaled 6.404 million passengers, up 443% over June 2021, but down (-19.8%) compared to June 2019 South/Central America/Caribbean totaled 4.671 million, up 25% over June 2021, but down only (-8.6%) compared to June 2019 Asia totaled 1.067 million passengers, up 257% over June 21, but still down (-68.1%) compared to June 2019



Top U.S. Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.64 million, Miami (MIA) 1.80 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.63 million, Newark (EWR) 1.26 million and Chicago (ORD) 1.22 million.

Top Foreign Ports serving U.S. locations were London Heathrow (LHR) 1.47 million, Cancun (CUN) 1.15 million, Toronto (YYZ) 887K, and Paris (CDG) 682K displacing Mexico City (MEX) 662K

The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries.

The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010.

The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, US Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.

