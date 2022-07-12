Air passenger travel between US and Europe up 443%

According to the latest data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in June 2022:
US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/ “I-92” arrivals + departures) totaled 19.087 million in June 2022, up 107% compared to June 2021, and enplanements reached 80% of pre-pandemic June 2019 volume.
Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in June 2022
- Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 3.530 million, +111% compared to June 2021 and (-33.0%) compared to June 2019.
On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/ “I-94”) totaled 2.065 million, the eighth consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled more than 1.0 million and the third month exceeding 2.0 million since February 2020.
- U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 6.364 million, +108% compared to June 2021 and only (-8.0%) compared to June 2019.
World Region Highlights (APIS/ “I-92” arrivals + departures)
- Top countries were Mexico 3.23 million, Canada 2.1 million, the United Kingdom 1.67 million, Germany 934k and the Dominican Republic 893k.
- Overseas Regional Air Travel to/from the United States:
- Europe totaled 6.404 million passengers, up 443% over June 2021, but down (-19.8%) compared to June 2019
- South/Central America/Caribbean totaled 4.671 million, up 25% over June 2021, but down only (-8.6%) compared to June 2019
- Asia totaled 1.067 million passengers, up 257% over June 21, but still down (-68.1%) compared to June 2019
- Top U.S. Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.64 million, Miami (MIA) 1.80 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.63 million, Newark (EWR) 1.26 million and Chicago (ORD) 1.22 million.
- Top Foreign Ports serving U.S. locations were London Heathrow (LHR) 1.47 million, Cancun (CUN) 1.15 million, Toronto (YYZ) 887K, and Paris (CDG) 682K displacing Mexico City (MEX) 662K
The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries.
The data has been collected from the Department of Homeland Security – Customs and Border Protection’s Advance Passenger Information System (APIS) since July 2010.
The APIS based “I-92” system provides air traffic data on the following parameters: number of passengers, by country, airport, scheduled or chartered, US Flag, foreign flag, citizens and non-citizens.
