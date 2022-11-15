Air passenger travel between US and Europe up 217% in October

According to data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/I-92 arrivals + departures) totaled 17.4 million in October 2022, up 86% compared to October 2021. Enplanements reached 87% of pre-pandemic October 2019 volume, up from 85% in September.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in October 2022

Non-U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries totaled 4.08 million, +104% compared to October 2021 and (-24.3%) compared to October 2019.

On a related note, overseas visitor arrivals (with stays of 1-night or more in the United States and visiting under certain visa types) (ADIS/ I-94) totaled 2.457 million in October 2022, the 12th consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 1.0 million and the seventh consecutive month they exceeded 2.0 million. October overseas visitor arrivals reached 69.9% of pre-pandemic October 2019 volume, up from 65.7% in September 2022.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.393 million, +65% compared to October 2021 and were “flat” compared to October 2019.

World Region Highlights (APIS/I-92 arrivals + departures)

