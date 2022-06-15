Air passenger travel between the US and Europe up 783%

According to the latest data released by the US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in May 2022:

US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/ I-92* arrivals + departures) totaled 16.764 million in May 2022, up 129% compared to May 2021, however, enplanements reached 76% of pre-pandemic May 2019 volume.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in May 2022

Non-US Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 3.586 million, +132% compared to May 2021 and (-34.6%) compared to May 2019.

On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/ “I-94”) totaled 2.022 million, the seventh consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled more than 1.0 million and the second month exceeding 2.0 million since February 2020.

U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.864 million, +124% compared to May 2021 and (-13.0%) compared to May 2019.

World Region Highlights

Top countries were Mexico 3.00 million, Canada 1.82 million, the United Kingdom 1.42 million, Germany 820k and the Dominican Republic 781k.

International Regional Air Travel to/from the United States: Europe totaled 5.291 million passengers, up 783% over May 2021, but down (-25.5%) compared to May 2019 South/Central America/Caribbean totaled 4.351 million, up 43% over May 2021, but down only (-9.2%) compared to May 2019 Asia totaled 876k passengers, up 256% over May 21, but still down (-73.3%) compared to May 2019

Top U.S. Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.33 million, Miami (MIA) 1.77 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.39 million, Newark (EWR) 1.36 million and Chicago (ORD) 1.03 million.

Top Foreign Ports serving U.S. locations were London Heathrow (LHR) 1.24 million, displacing Cancun (CUN) 1.03 million, Toronto (YYZ) 823k, Mexico City (MEX) 630k and Paris (CDG) 625k.

* The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries.