Air passenger travel between the US and Europe up 783%

According to the latest data released by the US National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), in May 2022:
US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/ I-92* arrivals + departures) totaled 16.764 million in May 2022, up 129% compared to May 2021, however, enplanements reached 76% of pre-pandemic May 2019 volume.
Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in May 2022
- Non-US Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries, totaled 3.586 million, +132% compared to May 2021 and (-34.6%) compared to May 2019.
On a related note, overseas ‘visitor’ arrivals (ADIS/ “I-94”) totaled 2.022 million, the seventh consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals totaled more than 1.0 million and the second month exceeding 2.0 million since February 2020.
- U.S. Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.864 million, +124% compared to May 2021 and (-13.0%) compared to May 2019.
World Region Highlights
- Top countries were Mexico 3.00 million, Canada 1.82 million, the United Kingdom 1.42 million, Germany 820k and the Dominican Republic 781k.
- International Regional Air Travel to/from the United States:
- Europe totaled 5.291 million passengers, up 783% over May 2021, but down (-25.5%) compared to May 2019
- South/Central America/Caribbean totaled 4.351 million, up 43% over May 2021, but down only (-9.2%) compared to May 2019
- Asia totaled 876k passengers, up 256% over May 21, but still down (-73.3%) compared to May 2019
- Top U.S. Ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.33 million, Miami (MIA) 1.77 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.39 million, Newark (EWR) 1.36 million and Chicago (ORD) 1.03 million.
- Top Foreign Ports serving U.S. locations were London Heathrow (LHR) 1.24 million, displacing Cancun (CUN) 1.03 million, Toronto (YYZ) 823k, Mexico City (MEX) 630k and Paris (CDG) 625k.
* The APIS/I-92 Program provides information on non-stop international air traffic between the United States and other countries.
