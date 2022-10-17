Air passenger travel between the US and Europe up 204%

Non-US Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries totaled 3.895 million in September 2022.

Data recently released by the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO) show that in September 2022 US-International air traffic passenger enplanements (APIS/I-92 arrivals + departures) totaled 17.057 million, up 96% compared to September 2021.

Enplanements reached 85% of pre-pandemic September 2019 volume, up from 82% in August.

Originating Non-Stop Air Travel in September 2022

Non-US Citizen Air Passenger Arrivals to the United States from foreign countries totaled 3.895 million, +230% compared to September 2021 and (-27.2%) compared to September 2019.

On a related note, overseas visitor arrivals (with stays of 1-night or more in the United States and visiting under certain visa types) (ADIS/ I-94) totaled 2.288 million in September 2022, the eleventh consecutive month overseas visitor arrivals exceeded 1.0 million and the sixth consecutive month they exceeded 2.0 million. September overseas visitor arrivals reached 65.7% of pre-pandemic September 2019 volume, up from 64.6% in August 2022.

US Citizen Air Passenger Departures from the United States to foreign countries totaled 4.573 million, +87% compared to September 2021 and up (+2.0%) compared to September 2019.

World Region Highlights (APIS/I-92 arrivals + departures)

Total air passenger travel (arrivals and departures) between the United States and other countries were with Mexico 2.40 million, Canada 2.10 million, the United Kingdom 1.56 million, Germany 951k and France 732k.

International regional air travel to/from the United States:

Europe continued to strengthen totaling 6.183 million passengers, up 204% over September 2021, but down only (-15.8%) over September 2019.

South/Central America/Caribbean totaled 3.628 million, up 33% over September 2021, but was ‘flat’ compared to September 2019.

Asia totaled 1.221 million passengers, up 260% over September 21, but still down (-60%) over September 2019.

Top US ports serving international locations were New York (JFK) 2.54 million, Miami (MIA) 1.60 million, Los Angeles (LAX) 1.50 million, Newark (EWR) 1.14 million and Chicago (ORD) 1.07 million.

Top foreign ports serving US locations were London Heathrow (LHR) 1.31 million, Toronto (YYZ) 859k, Cancun (CUN) 741k, Paris (CDG) 658k, and Frankfurt (FRA) 618k.

