AirJapan, the new airline brand for medium-haul international routes under ANA HOLDINGS INC., will enter service with the launch of the Tokyo Narita-Bangkok route on February 9, 2024.

The flights will depart from Narita Airport’s Terminal 1, offering convenient connections to flights operated by ANA Group Airlines.

Similarly, Suvarnabhumi Airport provides easy access to both connecting flights and the urban area of Bangkok.