Air India Express: Desperate Attempts of Expansion and Upgrades

Air India Express launched Vista VIP Class on their Boeing 737-8 flights, offering enhanced amenities like wider seats and extra legroom.

With the introduction of this new class, passengers are now provided with more luggage and meal options. The booking can be done via their platforms or can be upgraded through call centers and in airport.

With 57 aircraft, including Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s, the airline serves 30 domestic and 14 international destinations daily. Recently revealing a revamped brand identity, it provides gourmet meals, comfortable seats, AirFlix in-flight entertainment, and exclusive loyalty perks.

Air India Express is set to broaden its international routes to Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Bangladesh, and Nepal, facilitated by the arrival of new Boeing 737-8 Max aircraft. This addition brings their fleet to 57 planes. With plans to introduce 50 more aircraft within 15 months, the airline targets a fleet of 170 in the next 5 years.

Additionally, Air India is on track to merge with AiX Connect (AirAsia India).