Air France-KLM and GOL Extend Partnership

Air France-KLM and GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes have signed an agreement to extend and enhance their commercial partnership for the next 10 years.

Under the terms of this agreement, both parties will grant each other exclusivity on routes between Europe and Brazil and enhance their commercial cooperation. This will result in better connectivity, improved customer experience and more benefits for their respective customers.

Initially introduced in 2014 for a period of 5 years, the commercial partnership between Air France-KLM and GOL had already been renewed in 2019. It covers over 99% of the demand between Brazil and Europe and today one out of every five passengers traveling to Brazil with Air France and KLM connects to a GOL flight.

Customers will benefit from an optimized network between Europe and Brazil, spanning over 80 European destinations, 45 destinations in Brazil, and in the future, new destinations across Latin America.

The agreement additionally includes expanded code-sharing, enhanced joint sales activities, and more benefits for customers.