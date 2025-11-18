Air Europa Makes Headlines at Dubai AirShow

Spanish airline Air Europa has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus for up to 40 A350-900 aircraft. The agreement forms the backbone of Air Europa’s long-haul fleet replacement and was announced during the Dubai Airshow.

The introduction of the A350 will accelerate the renewal of Air Europa’s existing competitor long-haul fleet and boost profitable growth to key markets in Latin America, thanks to the aircraft’s unrivalled performance and economics. Passengers will also experience exceptional best-in-class comfort.

“This order is a strategic milestone in Air Europa’s fleet development, accelerating its profitable growth by renewal of the current widebody fleet,” said Juan Jose Hidalgo, President of Air Europa. “The A350-900 is a game-changer for key destinations in Latin America. It provides an exceptional cabin experience and the operational performance and economics needed to expand the airline’s network without compromise, delivering the highest standards in air travel.”

“We are proud to welcome Air Europa into the Airbus A350 family. This order is a strong endorsement of the A350 as the benchmark widebody platform for efficiency and passenger comfort in the long-haul market,” said Benoît de Saint-Exupéry, Airbus EVP Sales of the Commercial Aircraft business. “We are committed to supporting Air Europa’s ambitious growth strategy as they leverage the A350’s capabilities for their future long-haul operations.”

​The A350 is the world’s most modern widebody aircraft, designed to fly up to 9,700 nautical miles / 18,000 kilometres non-stop, setting new standards for intercontinental travel. The aircraft includes state-of-the-art technologies and aerodynamics, delivering unmatched standards of efficiency and comfort. Its latest generation Rolls-Royce engines and use of lightweight materials bring a 25% advantage in fuel burn, operating costs and carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, compared to previous generation competitor aircraft. The A350’s unique Airspace cabin offers passengers and crews the latest modern in-flight products for a comfortable flying experience.

Like all Airbus aircraft, the A350 can operate with up to 50% Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Airbus aims to have its aircraft capable of up to 100% SAF by 2030.

At the end of October 2025, the A350 Family had won over 1,400 orders from 64 customers worldwide.