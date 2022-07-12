Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel China Destination Hungary News People Press Statement Rebuilding Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

Air China returns to Budapest with Beijing flight

The Chinese flag carrier will once again operate a weekly direct connection between Hungary’s capital city and Beijing

Experiencing its highest monthly traffic in 2022 with a growth rate of 10.3% in June, Budapest Airport continues its route network enhancement welcoming the return of its latest airline partner, Air China.

The Chinese flag carrier will once again operate a weekly direct connection between Hungary’s capital city and Beijing, using 237-seat A330-200s on the 7,326-kilometer sector.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport says: “More than seven years ago, Air China was the first airline for some years to link us to East Asia. While restrictions remain for entry into China, the return of this link will provide vital opportunity for VFR passengers to return home after a two-year hiatus, as well as serving business passengers.”

