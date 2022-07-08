Air China resumes scheduled flights between Beijing and Budapest

The relaunched flight between the Chinese and Hungarian capitals will be operated by Air China every Thursday

China and Hungary celebrated the official resumption of regular scheduled passenger flights between two countries after a direct Air China flight from Beijing landed at Budapest’s Ferenc Liszt International Airport yesterday.

Beijing and Budapest suspended direct air service between China and Hungary in early 2020, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The relaunched flight between the Chinese and Hungarian capitals will be operated by Air China every Thursday, according to the airline.

Peter Szijjarto, Hungarian minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote on his Facebook page that the resumption of the Beijing-Budapest air service is a milestone that will promote tourism, trade and the overall Hungarian economy.

The direct air link between China and Hungary was established in 2015, with Air China launching first direct passenger flight between the Beijing and Budapest on May 1 of that year.

Air China Limited is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the “Big Three” mainland Chinese airlines. Air China’s headquarters are in Shunyi District, Beijing. Air China’s flight operations are based primarily at Beijing Capital International Airport.

Beijing Capital International Airport (IATA: PEK, ICAO: ZBAA) is one of two international airports serving Beijing, the other one being Beijing Daxing International Airport (PKX). It is located 32 km (20 mi) northeast of Beijing’s city center, in an exclave of Chaoyang District and the surroundings of that exclave in suburban Shunyi District. The airport is owned and operated by the Beijing Capital International Airport Company Limited, a state-controlled company. The airport’s IATA Airport code, PEK, is based on the city’s former romanized name, Peking.

Budapest Ferenc Liszt International Airport (IATA: BUD, ICAO: LHBP), formerly known as Budapest Ferihegy International Airport and still commonly called just Ferihegy, is the international airport serving the Hungarian capital city of Budapest. It is by far the largest of the country’s four commercial airports, ahead of Debrecen and Héviz–Balaton. The airport is located 16 kilometers (9.9 mi) southeast of the center of Budapest (bordering Pest County) and was renamed in 2011 in honor of the most famous Hungarian composer Franz Liszt on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of his birth

