Air Canada, United Airlines, and Emirates Emerging Partnership

After a strategic partnership with United Airlines, a similar partnership with Emirates is progressing for fellow Star Alliance carrier Air Canada.

Air Canada and Emirates today announced a customer service milestone in the two airlines’ strategic partnership with the move of Air Canada’s operations to Dubai International’s (DXB) flagship Terminal 3 as of July 26th.

This cooperation with a second Star Alliance carrier may open speculations about Dubai-based Emirates’ possible plans to join the world’s largest airline alliance as a future member.

The co-location of operations in one of the world’s premier terminals will significantly improve the connecting experience for customers and underscores the benefits of the partnership between the two airlines launched in November 2022.

Customers transiting in Dubai between the Americas on Air Canada and the Middle East, Indian subcontinent, Southeast Asia, and Africa on Emirates will be able to seamlessly change planes within the same terminal.

Air Canada premium passengers arriving or connecting to Emirates will be able to enter Emirates lounge facilities in Dubai.

Since November 2022, the carriers have expanded their codeshare relationship to 42 routes, enhanced their underlying interline agreement, developed a reciprocal loyalty partnership for customers to earn and redeem points, enhanced cooperation between their Cargo businesses, and increased capacity in their respective hubs. Air Canada has also developed a partnership with Emirates’ sister airline, flydubai.

Aeroplan and Skywards members are able to collect and redeem points when traveling with Air Canada or Emirates, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in and priority boarding.