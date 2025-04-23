Air Canada Resumes Direct Ottawa to London Heathrow Flights

Operated by Air Canada’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, the seasonal service provides four weekly non-stop flights until late October 2025.

Ottawa Tourism will tremendously benefit from the successful launch of direct Air Canada flights between London Heathrow (LHR) and Ottawa (YOW), which resumed on March 31, 2025. Just a few weeks into its operation, the route is already attracting significant interest from association and corporate event planners throughout Europe.

This essential air connection is once again linking Canada’s capital with the UK and beyond, facilitating easy access to Ottawa for business events, conferences, and international delegates via one of the globe’s busiest and most well-connected airports.

With travelers now able to access Ottawa through London from over 30 cities across Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa, this revitalized route represents a transformative opportunity for the city’s global meetings sector.

Operated by Air Canada’s Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet, the seasonal service provides four weekly non-stop flights until late October 2025, with the possibility of transitioning to year-round service as the airline introduces its new Airbus A321XLR aircraft.

Heathrow: Welcome to Heathrow Airport | Heathrow Heathrow is the UK’s biggest airport, located 14 miles west of Central London and serving hundreds of destinations across the world.

The reinstatement of this route enhances Ottawa’s status as a leading destination for international conferences and events, bolstered by a contemporary and pedestrian-friendly downtown, eco-friendly venues, and a skilled, bilingual workforce. Additionally, the city’s role as a center for politics and technology offers exceptional access to policymakers, researchers, and industry leaders.

Flight Schedule:

Ottawa (YOW) to London Heathrow (LHR):

Mondays and Thursdays at 18:40, arriving 06:30 next day

Wednesdays and Saturdays at 20:55, arriving 08:35 next day

London Heathrow (LHR) to Ottawa (YOW):

Mondays and Thursdays at 14:05, arriving 16:35

Wednesdays and Saturdays at 12:40, arriving 15:20