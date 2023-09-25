Airline News Canada Travel eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News

Air Canada Orders 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners

23 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Air Canada announced that it has placed an order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft. Deliveries of the new aircraft are scheduled to begin in Q4 2025 with the last aircraft scheduled for delivery in Q1 2027. New Dreamliners will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft currently in the Air Canada fleet.

The latest Boeing agreement also includes options for another 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft, which will provide flexibility for growth to meet future customer demand.

Air Canada currently operates 30 787-9 and eight 787-8 versions of the Dreamliner, with two more 787-9 aircraft scheduled for delivery from a previous order.

The acquisition of the new aircraft is part of an ongoing fleet renewal program at Air Canada, with the airline continuing to take delivery of new Airbus A220 aircraft, as well as plans to acquire 28 extra-long range (XLR) versions of the Airbus A321neo aircraft, also beginning in 2025.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

