Air Canada Loves Kids, Oat Milk, and Cauliflower Peas Masala

Oat milk, craft beers, wine, specialty drinks, and new meal options added to the onboard food and beverage selection are added to the onboard meal services by Star Alliance member airlines Air Canada.

Popular kids and family entertainment programming was added through a new partnership with Mattel. It added hours of additional kids’ content to Air Canada’s in-flight entertainment.

Butter chicken with rice pilaf and cauliflower peas masala are some of the new menu options available for Premium Economy and Economy customers, on select flights.

A New Air Canada App update focused on quick and easy access to important travel information