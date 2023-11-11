Air Canada Helps Customers with Disabilities

Air Canada announced a series of measures to reduce barriers and make travel simpler, more comfortable and consistently reliable for customers with disabilities.

The actions being taken will accelerate Air Canada‘s Accessibility Plan 2023-26, a three-year strategy released in June, and are intended to reduce or eliminate major sources of dissatisfaction and trip disruption for customers with disabilities.

Due to advances in technology and customer needs, there has been a welcome and continual increase in travel demand from people with disabilities. Along with this, societal expectations are also evolving. Companies must constantly review and improve their accessibility capabilities to keep them in line with current advancements. Air Canada embraces this.

Air Canada is acting to make travel easier and more comfortable for customers with disabilities. This will include working with the airline’s regional partners to ensure consistency.