Air Canada Fan Flight NHL and NBA Experiences

Air Canada Fan Flight program recognizes and rewards young sports fans who are making a difference with one-of-a-kind NHL and NBA experiences.

Today, Air Canada announced that the program is back for the 2023/24 season, celebrating young fans who are making a difference with a host of exciting rewards and surprises, including a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see their favorite team play an away game in a US city.

The Fan Flight program’s top prize, the Fly Away experience, allows the winners enjoy complimentary airfare and game tickets to see their favorite team play on the road in the US, as well as a special departure gate send-off with a team mascot, special prizing from Aeroplan, accommodation, and much more.

Air Canada Fan Flight program has supported more than 20 foundations and charities since its creation in 2018.