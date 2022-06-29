Air Astana resumes online check-in for international flights

Air Astana has resumed online check-in for passengers traveling on certain international scheduled flights, with the service available now at airline’s website and in Air Astana mobile application.

Passengers can undertake online check-in with printed boarding pass for scheduled flights from Kazakhstan to Antalya, Bodrum, Istanbul, Malé, Podgorica, Tbilisi, Batumi, Tashkent and Bishkek, as well as for scheduled flights to Kazakhstan from Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Istanbul, Heraklion, Dubai, Delhi, Seoul, Tbilisi, Batumi, Baku, Dushanbe, Tashkent and Bishkek.

The service is also available without a printed boarding pass for scheduled flights from Kazakhstan to Heraklion, as well as from Male, Bodrum and Antalya to Kazakhstan. Conditions may vary depending on the requirements of individual countries.

Online check-in opens 36 hours before departure and ends 60 minutes prior departure. Online check-in is not available for unaccompanied children, passengers requiring extra space and those on stretchers.

Passengers holding a mobile boarding pass can proceed to boarding for domestic flights departing from Almaty, Nur-Sultan, Shymkent, Kyzylorda and Oskemen.