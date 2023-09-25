Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Kazakhstan Travel NewsBrief Short News

Air Astana Receives APEX Five-Star Rating

21 hours ago
1 min read
The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) awarded Kazakhstan’s Air Astana with a five-star rating in the major airline category.

The APEX award was based on third-party passenger reviews undertaken in partnership with TripIt, the highest-rated travel app in the world.

For the 2024 Award, passengers reviewed nearly one million flights on more than 600 airlines on a five-star scale covering five categories: seat comfort, in-flight service, food and beverages, entertainment system and Wi-Fi service.

This is the ninth time that Air Astana has received an APEX award.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

