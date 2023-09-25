Air Astana Receives APEX Five-Star Rating

The Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) awarded Kazakhstan’s Air Astana with a five-star rating in the major airline category.

The APEX award was based on third-party passenger reviews undertaken in partnership with TripIt, the highest-rated travel app in the world.

For the 2024 Award, passengers reviewed nearly one million flights on more than 600 airlines on a five-star scale covering five categories: seat comfort, in-flight service, food and beverages, entertainment system and Wi-Fi service.

This is the ninth time that Air Astana has received an APEX award.