Air Astana Flight Training Center in Kazakhstan – A First Ever

The new training center in Kazakhstan is equipped with the very latest generation flight simulators that meet international standards.

The L3 Harris Reality Seven full-flight simulation delivers the most realistic training environment. The simulator is the first one to enter service with Air Astana and the first-ever installation in Kazakhstan.

The center is designed to enhance pilot training capabilities within Kazakhstan and in doing so will avoid the previous need to send pilots overseas for training. Over 500 pilots from the Air Astana Group will undertake training at the new facility, which will be open 24/7.

Air Astana has also invested in Cabin Emergency Evacuation Trainer (CEET) and Real Fire Fighting Trainer (RFFT), which are scheduled to be launched by the end of the year. Both simulators are ‘state of the art’ in international quality and standards and fully stimulate reality in all aspects of different aircraft evacuation and firefighting situations for in-house training of both flight attendants and pilots of the group.

Air Astana is committed to ESG principles, which include ensuring flight safety and promoting environmental and social sustainability within the air transport industry.

ESG principles refer to a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices. Environmental principles refer to a company’s environmental impact, including its carbon footprint, waste management, and energy consumption.

Air Astana’s previous initiatives to develop the next generation of aviators in Kazakhstan include an Ab-initio pilot training program launched in 2008 and the Training Academy in Almaty opened in 2018. Air Astana Group has a goal to hire an additional 100 pilots and a similar number of flight attendants per year for the next 5 years.