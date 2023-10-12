Air Algérie Starts Direct Flights from Algiers to Douala

Air Algérie marked a historic milestone by launching its inaugural direct flight from Algiers to Douala, Cameroon on Wednesday. The national airline’s spokesman, Amine Andaloussi, shared the exciting news, emphasizing the airline’s commitment to fostering bilateral cooperation and strengthening Algeria’s ties with the African continent.

The new direct route signifies a significant step forward in facilitating travel between Algeria and Cameroon, promising increased connectivity and economic opportunities for both nations. The flight is expected to bolster trade, tourism, and cultural exchange, further solidifying the diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Air Algérie’s expansion into the African market demonstrates the airline’s dedication to enhancing global connectivity and contributing to the growth of Algeria’s presence on the international stage. This milestone paves the way for further developments in the region and underscores the airline’s commitment to providing convenient travel options to passengers.