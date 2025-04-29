The dishwasher knows better. Lufthansa understands it and brings dirty dishes and AI together to figure out the ideal meal its passengers would enjoy and eat when flying onboard this German National Carrier.

Current viewers: 22

Lufthansa Service is sending German water to San Francisco, so branded plastic bottles can be used on flights from the U.S. to Germany. United and American Airlines only rely on American water for flights between Europe and North America. We don’t know how this will change in the age of Trump tariffs.

The German way of making everything perfect is not Lufthansa’s modus operandi, as it uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to avoid meal returns.

Mobile technology scans meal returns from flights’ onboard catering at the dishwashing line. Artificial intelligence recognizes whether a meal has been partially, completely eaten, or was untouched.

The analysis also includes the flight route, travel class, and meal concept. The insights gained will enable optimized portion sizes and meal selection in the future. In addition, the “Tray Tracker” will reduce CO₂ emissions in the future, as avoiding overload reduces the total weight. At the same time, less food is transported, used, and disposed of.

Lufthansa has used the innovation at its Frankfurt site for almost a year. The AI has also recently started scanning trays in Munich. In the future, the Tray Tracker will also be used at other Lufthansa Group locations and airlines. The Lufthansa Group Digital Catering Analytics Team developed the innovative mobile device in cooperation with Lufthansa Group subsidiary zeroG.

Another machine learning-based project by the Lufthansa Group to prevent food waste is Pendle. Launched by the Lufthansa Innovation Hub in 2024, the initiative uses algorithms that analyze data points such as flight duration, flight route, and previous demand to optimize loading. The long-term aim is to link the two projects.