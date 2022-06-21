Breaking Travel News Country | Region Government News Hospitality Industry News USA

AHLA wants Climate Change Legislation to protect U.S. Hotel Investors

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) told SEC Chairman Gary Gensler to look at the interest for American Hotel Investors.

AHLA Letter to the Securities and Exchange Commission

The American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA) President & CEO Chip Rogers told SEC Chairman Gary Gensler that AHLA is committed to addressing climate change, and many AHLA members have been leading on the issue for years, but the SEC’s draft rule could have the opposite effect as intended.

“We believe that certain provisions of the Rule as drafted will discourage some registrants from continuing their forward-leaning practices and embracing climate-related initiatives,” Rogers said.

