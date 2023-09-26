AHLA Foundation Names 2023 Peggy Berg Castell Award Recipient

AHLA Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Hotel and Lodging Association (AHLA), named Julienne Smith, Chief Development Officer, Americas, IHG Hotels & Resorts, as the 2023 recipient of the Peggy Berg Castell Award.

Presented at The Lodging Conference on September 20, the award highlights women trailblazers who are paving the way for more women to rise to the top of the hospitality industry.

The award recipients are selected by an independent group of industry leaders and stakeholders, including the leadership of The Lodging Conference.