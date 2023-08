AHLA announced that the Chief Executive Officer of the Americas at IHG Hotels & Resorts, Jolyon Bulley, has been named to its executive committee.

The executive committee of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) includes leaders representing all segments of the hospitality industry. Jolyan is responsible for the management, growth and profitability of the Americas region at IHG, as well as the development and defining of a clear global strategy for its Luxury & Lifestyle brands.