A prepaid Agoda booking , a locked hotel in Istanbul, angry stranded guests, and no obvious human to call. What happened next became an expensive international journey through AI customer service—and raises a serious question: Is booking a foreign hotel through an automated platform worth the risk when something goes wrong?

When a fully prepaid Agoda guest arrived at his supposed four-star Istanbul hotel, the doors were locked, frustrated guests were outside, and the property appeared to be out of operation. What followed was an AI-powered customer-service maze that raises a bigger question for international travelers: When something goes seriously wrong, who is actually there to make a decision?

ISTANBUL, TURKEY — There are certain things a traveler reasonably expects after a long international journey.

The airplane should land. The taxi should have four wheels. And when a global hotel booking platform has taken your money, issued a receipt and produced a voucher stating that your reservation is CONFIRMED, there is one particularly important assumption:

The hotel should actually be open.

For Dmytro, arriving at the Corinne Art & Boutique Hotel in Istanbul turned that assumption into an unexpected travel adventure — and not the amusing kind.

On Agoda, the property was presented as a four-star hotel and appeared to be a perfectly reasonable choice.

Dmytro had a fully prepaid Agoda voucher. He arrived at the property with his 25 kg suitcase after a long trip. There was just one problem.

The hotel door was locked. The hotel was not operating.

Other guests had the same surprise

Dmytro apparently wasn’t alone. Other frustrated travelers arrived after long journeys, pulling their suitcases toward what they thought would be their accommodation, only to discover an obviously closed or possibly failed hotel.The atmosphere became increasingly tense.

Agoda Confirmed His Istanbul Hotel. He Arrived and Found It Closed

Some guests became so frustrated that a window was smashed. At that point, debating whether the property’s four-star description was accurate became less important than getting away from an increasingly uncomfortable situation. Dmytro left.

That should have been the beginning of Agoda solving the problem. Instead, it became the beginning of another problem.

Welcome to the AI travel nightmare

Without a roaming contract that allowed him to conveniently use his telephone, Dmytro went to a coffee shop, connected to free Wi-Fi, and attempted to contact Agoda.

This should have been straightforward.

The reservation was prepaid.

The guest had arrived.

The hotel was closed.

No complicated investigation should have been necessary.

Dmytro signed into Agoda.

His reservation was still showing as confirmed .

. A receipt was available.

A voucher was available.

There were plenty of options to click.

What appeared to be unavailable was the one thing he actually needed:

A human being with the ability to understand the situation and make a decision.

The Agoda chat system presented options for changing a reservation, making another reservation and dealing with various other predetermined circumstances.

But there seemed to be no obvious option saying: “The hotel you sold me is closed.”

And this is where the difference between artificial intelligence and actual decision-making becomes painfully obvious. AI can be extremely good at answering questions somebody anticipated.

It can become remarkably helpless when reality presents a question that wasn’t included in the menu.

Call a friend — and another computer answers

Dmytro called his friend Juergen Steinmetz, publisher of eTurboNews. Juergen tried accessing the booking from Germany.

After an extensive discussion with Agoda’s automated system using its exclusive customer service chat feature for active bookings, there was still no obvious way to simply explain that the hotel was closed.

Eventually, the option for “difficulties with check-in” seemed to be the closest available description. The solutions offered included reprinting the voucher and contacting the hotel by chat, email or telephone.

This would have been excellent advice if the receptionist simply couldn’t locate Dmytro’s reservation. It was considerably less useful when the problem was that the hotel itself wasn’t operating.

Dmytro had already attempted to telephone the property. The call went to a disconnection notice. Somewhere in cyberspace, however, the reservation remained beautifully and confidently confirmed.

Finding an Agoda telephone number became its own adventure

Then, almost by coincidence, clicking through options that did not really apply produced a list of international Agoda telephone numbers. Since Juergen was in Germany, he called the German number.

Another maze of options followed. Eventually, he was advised to call the WhatsApp number contained in the booking.

That number belonged to the hotel. The closed hotel. The hotel that wasn’t answering.

The hotel that was the entire reason for calling Agoda.

At this point, Franz Kafka could have applied for a job designing online travel customer service.

There was still no obvious way to get a person on the telephone.

Juergen eventually searched through old business cards and his diary and found a U.S. Agoda telephone number he had saved from an earlier occasion. From Germany, he called the U.S. number.

Another automated system answered. But this time, after navigating the AI and telephone menus, after trying it numerous times, somewhere behind the machinery there was finally something increasingly valuable in today’s travel industry:

A human being.

The U.S. telephone number connected Juergen with an Agoda agent in India. But reaching a human being did not mean the problem could be solved immediately.

Germany calls America to reach India — which then needs Istanbul

The Agoda agent in India insisted on speaking directly with Dmytro, the stranded customer in Istanbul.

She would not simply continue handling the case through Juergen in Germany, who was attempting to resolve the emergency on Dmytro’s behalf. That created yet another problem.

Dmytro had no practical roaming option and was relying on Wi-Fi in Istanbul.

To satisfy Agoda’s requirement, Juergen had to use an international calling option costing about $2.99 per minute to reach Dmytro and put him on speaker so the Agoda agent could speak with him directly.

Consider the geography of this customer-service solution. A traveler in Istanbul had booked a hotel through Agoda. The hotel was closed. His friend in Germany called an Agoda telephone number in the United States. That call reached an Agoda agent in India.

The agent in India then required Juergen in Germany to telephone the stranded traveler in Istanbul at approximately $2.99 per minute so everybody could establish that the traveler standing outside a closed hotel actually had a problem.

If global connectivity was the objective, mission accomplished. If efficiently helping a stranded customer was the objective, the results were somewhat less impressive. Only after the agent was satisfied by speaking directly with Dmytro was Juergen allowed to continue the discussion.

By then, simply obtaining customer service had itself become an expensive part of the travel problem.

After approximately 20 minutes on hold, four alternative hotels were offered.

The alternatives weren’t comparable

There was another problem. According to Juergen, every alternative property offered had lower ratings and lower rates than the closed property Agoda had sold. This wasn’t what Dmytro considered a comparable replacement.

Dmytro, meanwhile, did something remarkably old-fashioned. He solved the problem himself.

He booked himself into a Hyatt property in another area, away from the tension surrounding the closed hotel and the upset guests outside. Agoda ultimately offered to refund the original booking and add approximately $10 for the trouble.

Juergen demanded at least $200, arguing that compensation should recognize the aggravation, time spent attempting to solve the problem, overseas telephone calls, taxi expenses, and the disruption caused by arriving in a foreign city to discover that prepaid accommodation was unavailable.

Subsequent Agoda AI chats produced different compensation amounts. The highest reached approximately $35. And here the story becomes bigger than $10, $35 or $200.

It also becomes bigger than one hotel in Istanbul. The promised return call by a human AGODA supervisor never happened.

AI can sell a hotel room. Can it make a decision?

Artificial intelligence can be brilliant.

It can translate languages, analyze prices, process thousands of hotels, recommend destinations, identify customer preferences, and complete transactions faster than traditional travel agents could have imagined. When everything works, automation is wonderful.

Click.

Pay.

Voucher.

Taxi.

Hotel.

Bed.

Good night.

The weakness becomes apparent when something breaks.

A human travel agent hearing, “I’m standing outside the hotel, and it is closed,” does not normally respond by offering to reprint the voucher.

A competent travel professional understands context. A competent travel professional can make a judgment. The response should be something like:

“Forget the voucher. Get somewhere safe. We will find you comparable accommodation now and deal with the cost.”

That ability to exercise judgment may be one of the most undervalued elements of travel service in the age of artificial intelligence. The problem isn’t necessarily AI itself.

The problem begins when companies use automation as a wall between the customer and the people authorized to make decisions.

AI may recognize words. Someone still needs the authority to solve the problem.

This isn’t only about Agoda

It would be unfair to pretend this vulnerability belongs exclusively to Agoda.The global online travel industry is moving rapidly toward automation. Booking platforms want reservations to be instant, international, and inexpensive to process.

That model works beautifully — until it doesn’t.

And when a traveler is thousands of kilometers from home, “until it doesn’t” becomes an extremely important qualification. Perhaps consumers should therefore ask something besides: Who has the cheapest room?

The more important question may be: Who answers when the room isn’t there?

A booking company can have sophisticated AI, millions of properties, attractive apps and highly efficient payment systems.

But in an emergency, that company may ultimately be only as useful as the human agent a stranded customer can reach — and, perhaps even more importantly, the authority that agent has to make a decision.

If finding that person requires navigating irrelevant chat menus, calling disconnected hotel numbers, following WhatsApp suggestions, discovering an old U.S. telephone number, calling America from Germany to reach an agent in India and then making another expensive call to Istanbul, technology hasn’t necessarily simplified travel.

It may simply have automated the obstacle course.

Is saving a few dollars worth the risk?

Imagine an online booking platform offers a hotel room overseas for $180. Booking directly with the hotel costs $200. The traveler saves $20. Excellent.

Perhaps absolutely nothing goes wrong, and that $20 pays for a drink or two.

But perhaps the hotel has closed. Perhaps the reservation was never transmitted. Perhaps the room category doesn’t exist. Perhaps the property is oversold.

Perhaps the traveler arrives late at night and discovers that “confirmed” is simply a comforting word displayed on a smartphone.

Then who owns the problem?

The hotel?

The booking platform?

A supplier behind another supplier?

The chatbot?

Or, ultimately, the traveler standing on the sidewalk with a suitcase?

That is the risk consumers should consider when deciding where to make an important international reservation.

Maybe booking directly deserves another look

For reputable hotels and established hotel groups, booking directly with a brand hotel may deserve considerably more consideration, particularly for important international trips.

Direct booking does not guarantee perfection. Hotels make mistakes. Computer systems fail. Reservations disappear. But removing an intermediary removes at least one layer of potential confusion when something goes wrong – and, if staying in a brand hotel, the customer could collect their reward points. When booking brand hotels with a system such as AGODA, guests would lose any status and reward points.

When travelers book directly with a reputable hotel, there should be considerably less uncertainty about who accepted the reservation, who received the payment, and who is responsible for providing the room. There is also a direct relationship between the traveler and the property.

For critical stays — late-night arrivals, business trips, honeymoons, family vacations, conferences or destinations where finding replacement accommodation could be difficult — that relationship may be worth more than a small online discount.

Travelers can reduce the risk

Consumers who prefer third-party booking platforms can also take additional precautions.

For an important overseas reservation, contact the hotel independently before traveling.

Confirm that it is operating.

Confirm that its telephone number works.

Look at very recent reviews rather than relying only on the overall rating.

Check whether guests have posted recent photographs or comments.

Most importantly, ask the hotel directly whether your name and reservation actually appear in its reservation system.

It sounds ridiculous.

After all, isn’t that what a confirmed reservation is supposed to mean? Dmytro’s experience suggests that confirming the confirmation may not be such a ridiculous idea after all.

The real test of AI comes when something goes wrong

There is tremendous excitement about replacing traditional customer service with artificial intelligence. Some of that excitement is justified.

AI will transform travel. It already has. But travel companies should remember something important.

Customers don’t judge a booking platform only by how efficiently it processes the thousands of reservations that work perfectly. They remember the reservation that goes catastrophically wrong.

That is the moment when a company discovers whether it has created artificial intelligence or merely artificial bureaucracy.

Dmytro eventually found another hotel.

He was safe.

He had somewhere to sleep.

The immediate crisis was resolved.

But to a significant extent, the traveler and his friend solved the problem themselves.

A global booking company had accepted the payment.

Its system issued the confirmation.

Its website generated the voucher.

Its technology continued to indicate that the reservation existed.

Yet when the traveler stood outside a locked hotel in Istanbul surrounded by other frustrated guests, the sophisticated digital travel machine appeared to lack the one feature he needed most:

Someone who could immediately say: “This is our problem. We will fix it.”

Until AI-powered booking companies can reliably deliver that sentence — and empower a human being to act on it — travelers may want to think carefully before assuming the cheapest booking is automatically the best booking.

Because in international travel, the true value of a reservation isn’t measured when someone clicks CONFIRM.

It is measured when something goes wrong after arrival.

And sometimes paying a little more to book directly with a reputable hotel, knowing exactly who is responsible for the reservation, may be the cheapest insurance a traveler can buy.

By the way, 12 hours later AGODA still shows the hotel in its reservation system:

Agoda Confirmed His Istanbul Hotel. He Arrived and Found It Closed

OPINION / EDITORIAL NOTE: This article reflects the experience and account described by the travelers involved and raises broader questions about automation and responsibility in online travel booking. Statements concerning the operating status of the Corinne Art & Boutique Hotel, Agoda’s customer-service response, alternative accommodations, and compensation offers should be independently verified. In accordance with standard journalistic practice, Agoda and representatives of the property should be offered an opportunity to comment before publication. eTN had reached out to media relations by email, since they also do not offer a phone option, and no response has been received.