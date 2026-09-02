Ageel Alshaibani takes charge of Saudi tourism as its ambitious growth strategy encounters tighter investment, delayed giga-projects and regional instability. Can the new Saudi Tourism Authority CEO transform record visitor numbers into a sustainable global success? Explore the appointment, official narrative, industry reaction and challenges ahead.

The strategist behind parts of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy takes control of the destination-marketing authority with a 150-million-visitor target still in place—but public spending is becoming more selective and regional conflict has already slowed travel.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) has appointed Ageel Alshaibani as chief executive, handing a central role in the Kingdom’s tourism transformation to an insider with experience in government strategy, management consulting and some of Saudi Arabia’s most important tourism, aviation and entertainment bodies.

The appointment took effect on September 2. Alshaibani succeeds Fahd Hamidaddin, the founding STA chief executive who left in May after seven years. Abdullah Al Hagbani had been reported as serving in an acting capacity during the transition.

Alshaibani inherits a destination that has moved from being largely closed to international leisure travel to one of the world’s most heavily promoted emerging tourism markets. He also inherits the harder second act: turning headline visitor growth and state-funded attractions into a commercially durable tourism economy during a period of tighter capital discipline and geopolitical instability.

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Saudi Arabia’s official goal remains 150 million domestic and international tourist trips annually by 2030. That number is often described simply as “tourists,” but it is a combined measure, not 150 million foreign arrivals. The government’s own data platform reported approximately 123 million tourists in 2025, comprising 29.3 million inbound and 93.3 million domestic tourists. Religious travel accounted for 48.3% of inbound visits.

Who is Ageel Alshaibani?

Alshaibani most recently served as deputy minister of tourism for strategic planning and monitoring. In that position, he contributed to the development and implementation of the National Tourism Strategy and to initiatives intended to move the sector toward its Vision 2030 targets.

Published professional profiles credit him with more than 18 years of experience across strategy, business development, consulting, public services, healthcare and executive leadership. Before joining the Ministry of Tourism in 2023, he was chief strategy officer at the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, known as Misk, from 2020 to 2023. He also spent several years at McKinsey & Company, reaching associate partner level.

His board experience has connected him to the Saudi Tourism Authority, Saudi Red Sea Authority, Jeddah Airports Company and General Entertainment Authority. That network matters. Saudi tourism is not managed by one institution: its success depends on coordination among destination marketers, developers, airlines, airports, entertainment operators, regulators and sovereign investors.

In other words, Alshaibani is not arriving as an external celebrity marketer. His appointment suggests a preference for a strategist who knows the machinery of government and can align promotion with the destinations and capacity that will actually be delivered.

The official version: continuity, execution and growth

The official announcement presents the appointment as continuity under Vision 2030. Saudi media, drawing on the Saudi Press Agency, emphasized Alshaibani’s contribution to the National Tourism Strategy and the strategic projects designed to meet sector targets.

Tourism Minister and STA chairman Ahmed Al Khateeb has consistently described tourism as a pillar of economic diversification, job creation and Saudi Arabia’s opening to the world. Under Hamidaddin, STA launched and internationalized the Visit Saudi brand, built trade and airline partnerships and helped the Kingdom pass its original target of 100 million annual domestic and inbound visits years ahead of schedule. The target was subsequently raised to 150 million by 2030.

The official case is backed by real growth. UN Tourism reports that Saudi Arabia received 29.7 million international arrivals in 2024, generating $44.9 billion in receipts. New hotels, entertainment events, heritage destinations, expanded aviation capacity and easier visas have created a tourism sector that scarcely existed in its present form before the Kingdom introduced its e-visa and opened to international leisure tourists in 2019.

The less comfortable context: growth is no longer enough

The appointment arrives during a broad recalibration of Saudi Arabia’s development program. The Public Investment Fund recorded an $8 billion write-down on flagship giga-projects, with their book value falling by more than 12% to 211 billion riyals at the end of 2024. Delays, cost overruns, lower oil revenue and the vast funding requirements of the 2030 World Expo and 2034 FIFA World Cup have forced more explicit choices.

This should not be reported as Saudi Arabia abandoning tourism. PIF’s 2026–2030 strategy still names tourism and entertainment among its domestic priority ecosystems. The change is in the terms: longer timelines, greater scrutiny of commercial returns, more pressure to attract private capital and less tolerance for attractions whose economics depend indefinitely on the state.

For Alshaibani, that changes STA’s task. Destination marketing cannot run too far ahead of hotel openings, transport connections or completed attractions without creating a credibility gap. The new CEO will need to synchronize the promise with the product.

The visitor mix presents another challenge. Saudi Arabia has achieved enormous trip volumes, but its strongest foundations remain domestic and religious tourism. Those segments are valuable and comparatively resilient, but they do not by themselves prove that the Kingdom can attract the scale of repeat international leisure demand envisioned for the Red Sea, AlUla, Diriyah, Qiddiya and NEOM.

Affordability is part of the problem. Tourism Minister Al Khateeb acknowledged in 2025 that Saudi Arabia’s early resort push concentrated on luxury travelers and said the Kingdom was expanding mid- and upper-mid-market options. Flagship Red Sea rooms around $2,000 a night may create an exclusive image, but they cannot carry a mass-volume target. Airfares, seasonal heat, internal transport and value for money will matter as much as spectacular architecture.

What media and social media are saying

The immediate official and professional reaction online has been congratulatory and closely aligned with the Vision 2030 narrative. Saudi and regional business coverage has focused on Alshaibani’s strategy credentials, public-sector experience and continuity with the National Tourism Strategy.

International travel-industry coverage has adopted a more skeptical frame. Skift tied the appointment directly to PIF’s pullback and asked whether a 150-million target remains realistic when the giga-projects designed to create new demand are being reduced, delayed or rephased.

The larger online conversation around Saudi tourism remains polarized. Supporters point to fast infrastructure delivery, visa reform, women’s expanding participation in public life, new events and the speed with which the country established a global destination brand. Critics connect the tourism and sports push to “sportswashing,” human-rights concerns, migrant-worker protections and restrictions affecting LGBTQ people and other visitors.

Social media also amplifies inaccurate claims. A notable example was the viral 2025 assertion that Saudi Arabia would broadly lift its alcohol ban at tourist sites; a Saudi official denied that report. The episode illustrates a communications challenge for STA: international expectations can be shaped by rumor faster than policy can be explained.

Geopolitics is already affecting the numbers

Regional risk is not hypothetical. In June, Al Khateeb said Saudi tourism activity had slowed by 5% to 6% in the first five months of 2026 because of the Iran war. He described the decline as controllable and said religious tourism had cushioned the impact.

That resilience is a major advantage, but international leisure travelers often perceive the Middle East as one risk zone. Conflict affecting Iranian or Gulf airspace, Yemen, the Red Sea or the Bab el-Mandeb can trigger flight cancellations, higher insurance and fuel costs, itinerary changes and booking hesitation even when Saudi resorts and cities remain operational.

Saudi Arabia must therefore sell not only attractions but confidence: clear crisis communication, reliable air connectivity, flexible booking policies, visible safety management and rapid coordination with tour operators and foreign governments.

The challenges on Alshaibani’s desk

Alshaibani’s performance will ultimately be judged on more than a headline count.

First, he must help convert domestic, pilgrimage and first-time curiosity into higher-value, repeat demand without allowing luxury pricing to exclude the middle market. Second, STA must market according to what is open and dependable as project schedules change. Third, the authority will need deeper private-sector partnerships as developers are asked to show returns and attract outside capital.