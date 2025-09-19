Two new tech solutions expand choices for tour operators, with two complimentary systems launched today.

The day the World Tourism Network announced its booking engine and management platform, WTN Tech, UK-based Technoheaven also launched its latest future-ready tour Operating Software.

Complex workflows and unlock new revenue opportunities, the platform empowers agencies, operators, and distributors with an end-to-end suite of tools.

Both new platforms enable online travel agencies to complete bookings faster, thereby improving overall margins. Destination management companies can deliver more innovative, more localized offerings tailored to diverse markets.

Both WTN Tech, which primarily works with SMEs and Destinations in the travel and tourism industry, and Technoheaven Technology Solutions for tour operators are complementary solutions designed to network among users and platforms around the world, such as possible the Technology Solution from Technoheaven.

Both solutions are designed with top features and functionalities, including reservation management, trip itinerary creation, GDS & Third-party integration, package customization, and payment gateway integration.