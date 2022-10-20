Africa’s “Paris” showcases talent at Africa Celebrates

Officially opening the Africa Celebrates Fashion Exhibition-Expo was the Honorable Minister of Tourism in Ethiopia, HE Amb Nasise Chali.

The Honorable Minister welcomed exhibitors from across Member States who convened in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, accompanied by the Executive Chair of the African Tourism Board, Mr. Cuthbert Ncube; the President and CEO of Legendary Gold Limited, Mr. Lexy Mojo-Eyes; and the former Nigerian Minister of Culture & Tourism, Founder and Chairperson, Centre for Creative Industries, Prince Adetokunbo Kayode, along with other distinguished delegates. This great event is in celebration of Africa’s uniqueness and diverse offerings in terms of fashion, culture, and heritage.

Minister Chali sorrowfully spoke of the slow pace in the transformation of the continental drive in appreciating so many opportunities at stakeholders’ disposal as a continent. She said there is a greater need for a joint packaging design and joint marketing strategies in positioning Africa’s eco-tourism development.

It was Africa’s “Paris” that showcased its talent in fashion and design on the continent.

Exhibitors brought so much flavor in celebrating and igniting the untapped fashion industry in tourism which surpassed some of the global fashion displays.

The Africa Celebrates event has become a signature annual event bringing together continental industry designers as well as ambassadors, ministers of tourism, CEOs, and representatives from the Pan African Parliament and African Union to this important 3-day event. Africa Celebrates will re-position East Africa’s cultural and tourism appreciation which has contributed immensely towards developing tourism as a driver to the economic growth in the region.

Africa Celebrates officially opened Wednesday, October 19, 2022, and runs through October 21 in conjunction with the Africa Talks Business and Investment Forum. The General Exhibition runs all 3 days with fun events such as an Art Installation and VIP viewing cocktail and cultural performances of music, dance, and cuisine from all over Africa. Concluding the event will be an exciting Africa Fashion Reception Gala Event.

Mr. Cuthbert Ncube of the African Tourism Board

Chairman of the African Tourism Board Mr. Cuthbert Ncube moderated a high-level panel discussion on the theme of Africa Celebrates “Achieving African integration through Arts, Culture, Heritage, Tourism & Business.”

