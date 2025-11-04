African Women Rising in Tourism, Set To Take Strategic Steps 

Setting a serious agenda for tourism development, African women are coming up, rising up to take a leading role in tourism entrepreneurship across the continent, targeting to share their wide experience in tourism and hospitality services.

Tourism is currently attracting women from all over the world to both private and public sectors through business, management, and policy-making, to empower African women to harness tourism opportunities through business, employment, and managerial positions.

Speaking during the recent Webinar on “African Women Entrepreneurs and Executives in Tourism,” high-ranking women from the tourism and hospitality sectors in several African states shared their views on how to play their role in the development of African tourism.

The Webinar featured women leaders from across Africa discussing leadership and entrepreneurship in the tourism and hospitality sector within the continent’s boundaries.

“Women play a key role in our African society. African women are an integral part on economic development across the African continent. Tourism is a cornerstone for development in this continent, while women are the majority workforce”, said Dr Mmatšatši Ramawela, Managing Director of Africa Tourism Connect in South Africa.

Dr. Ramawela said that the Webinar discussions highlighted the leading role African women can play in tourism through active participation in entrepreneurship, both in small and large-scale businesses, as well as in the management of tourism and hospitality companies.

The Webinar brought together women entrepreneurs in the tourism and hospitality industries, as well as event organizers from South Africa, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Mozambique, and other countries, to discuss their roles in the development of tourism in Africa through active participation.

Participants of the Webinar noted seriously that the tourism business in Africa remains under the domination of men through investments, small and large-scale entrepreneurship, and management.

Dr Shamilla Shetar from South Africa said that local and domestic tourism could be the most important business for women in Africa to part through private investments.

Events planning and organization, decorations, familiarization trips, city tours, and culinary business were the other key hospitality business slots which African women could venture into quickly, then break the current barriers that deny women access in the tourist business and participation.

Although women are occupying leadership roles in tourism governance across the world, the majority are often holding lower-level jobs, a previous report by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said.

Gender equality, women, and youth empowerment are vital for the prosperity and sustainable development of all countries and societies, ensuring that nobody is left behind, as stressed by the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

In Africa, tourism is on the rise, and many countries have identified the sector as a tool for sustainable development and inclusive growth. Women in Africa represent more than 50 percent of the population in the region, a number that could raise the continent’s economy through the use of natural resources, including tourism, the report said.

In recognition of the power and the noble roles of African women in the development of tourism in Africa, the African Tourism Board (ATB), has been working closely with African women across the continent to attract them into tourist business ventures.

ATB leaders and ambassadors have participated in various tourism business activities under the leadership of African women, engaging in discussions, conferences, and participating in regional and global tourism platforms, seminars, and exhibitions.

The continental tourism board is currently working closely with women from different African states to participate in the tourism business in collaboration with respective tourist organisations and institutions in each African country.