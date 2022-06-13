African women in tourism take strategic step forward

The African Association of Women in Tourism and Hospitality (AAWTH) and the World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH) signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to support each other’s agendas and begin training programs.

The MOU which was signed on June 10, 2022, addresses the need to have basic job qualification standards set in place specifically for women in hospitality and tourism. Balancing out those qualifications will be a campaign for government policy changes. Those changes include funding education and career programs, employing tax breaks and cost waivers for indigenous investors, and utilizing funds from tourism taxation for continued sustainability and research.

In working to achieve accommodating work environments for women so that they may climb the corporate ladder in any company environment will be secure and flexible scheduling. Said the CEO of Hospitality Amplified and AAWTH Co-Founder Daphne Spencer:

“We will work with WTACH on training, empowerment, and setting professional standards.”

Chairperson of the AAWTH founding board and Chair of Women in Hospitality, Nigeria, Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu, stated: “Empowerment and inclusivity are the key to helping African women get ahead, whether they want to be a barista, in the boardroom, or start their own company.”

AAWTH senior executives and co-founders have pledged their support and share their knowledge as they themselves have successfully executed work at the senior level in the travel and tourism industry and or have set up their own businesses. AAWTH advocates for female leaders with a vision to foster equal opportunities for all women of African descent operating in hospitality and tourism.

Nigel Fell, CEO of WTACH, said: “Africa has extraordinary potential as both a culture and heritage destination and a vibrant outbound source market, so the timing is right to enhance opportunities for enterprising African women seeking to make a positive difference in tourism across the continent.”