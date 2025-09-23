African Travel, Inc. (ATI), the award-winning luxury safari outfitter, proudly announces the launch of its 2026 digital brochure , marking the company’s 50th anniversary by showcasing its diverse portfolio of travel experiences and decades of expertise in creating luxury African journeys.

This year’s brochure expands beyond African Travel’s signature custom-made itineraries to include the Classic Collection of small-group, locally hosted journeys and the Concierge Collection of intimate escorted safaris. Together, these additions highlight the full range of the company’s offerings, with something for every discerning traveler.

“We are thrilled to launch our 2026 brochure and highlight not only our inspiring custom itineraries but also our small-group departures,” said Sherwin Banda, President of African Travel. “We recognize that every traveler is unique, with different preferences and travel styles, and we are delighted to meet that demand. With three distinct styles of travel available, we’re excited to offer guests more opportunities to experience the magic of Africa.”

The Concierge Collection, introduced last year, now features four expertly crafted itineraries that provide elevated journeys across East Africa, Southern Africa, and Morocco, limited to just 14 guests, as well as a unique Egypt itinerary with an intimate 20-guest Nile cruise.

The Classic Collection features four carefully curated itineraries to Africa’s most sought-after safari destinations, with multiple departures throughout the year. Journeys are locally hosted by expert guides and offer a balance of shared experiences and opportunities for personal exploration and privacy.

For travelers seeking maximum flexibility, privacy and customization, the Tailor-Made Collection remains African Travel’s most popular experience, providing a starting point for personalized journeys with both reimagined and perennial favorite itineraries.

African Travel’s 2026 brochure is available for download, and travel advisors can easily add their contact information to the back to connect with clients. The release of this brochure not only celebrates 50 years of African Travel’s dedication to extraordinary experiences but also underscores the company’s commitment to innovation and personalized service for a new generation of travelers.

About African Travel, Inc.: “We know Africa”

African Travel, Inc. (ATI) is North America’s longest-established luxury safari operator, specializing exclusively in Africa. With nearly half a century of expertise, the company crafts authentic experiences tailored to every traveler and travel style. While custom luxury safaris are the focus, African Travel also offers small group journeys, including fully escorted and locally hosted options.

ATI offers personalized service and seamless safari planning from flights and accommodations to curated experiences. Guests have access to a wide range of Africa’s finest lodges, camps, and activities, with expert support at every step of the journey. African Travel is committed to supporting people, wildlife, and the planet through its MAKE TRAVEL MATTER® Experiences, and its not-for-profit foundation TreadRight, including partnerships with Wild Entrust and the Wilderness Foundation in Africa.

As an award-winning tour operator and a proud member of The Travel Corporation (TTC), the company upholds TTC's 'Driven by Service' philosophy, delivering exceptional experiences and value to guests.

