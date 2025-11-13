African Travel Commission Inaugural Pan-African Tourism Summit and Exhibition in Lagos, Nigeria

The African Travel Commission (ATC), Africa’s oldest pan-African non-profit travel and tourism organisation, has announced the Inaugural African Travel Commission Tourism Summit and Exhibition, to be held February 11–12, 2026, at Eko Hotels & Suites, Lagos, Nigeria.

Under the theme “Accelerating Africa’s Tourism Growth through Innovation, Partnerships and Sustainable Investments,” the two-day event will gather tourism ministers, aviation leaders, investors, development partners, and media to explore strategies for advancing Africa’s tourism and travel economy.

According to Lucky Onoriode George, ATC Executive Director, the Summit will serve as a continental platform for policy dialogue, collaboration, and investment promotion — unlocking Africa’s vast tourism and hospitality potential.

“Africa’s tourism industry stands at a defining moment. The ATC Summit will unite public and private stakeholders to reimagine the continent’s tourism narrative, anchored on innovation, sustainability, and strategic partnerships,” George stated.

African Travel Commission

Organised in collaboration with the Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA) and supported by regional and international tourism institutions, the Summit will feature:

Roundtables on Tourism, Aviation, and Sustainable Investment

on Tourism, Aviation, and Sustainable Investment B2B Exhibition Marketplace connecting destinations, airlines, and investors

connecting destinations, airlines, and investors Capacity-building Workshops for travel professionals and SMEs

for travel professionals and SMEs Networking Gala and Awards Night recognising excellence in African tourism and aviation

recognising excellence in African tourism and aviation Investment Pitch Sessions for tourism and hospitality projects

The ATC, headquartered in Accra, has championed continental tourism advocacy for over two decades, promoting intra-African travel, policy coordination, and destination marketing to position Africa as a unified global tourism region.

The Lagos Summit will mark a historic milestone, uniting Anglophone and Francophone Africa in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

ATC invites corporate sponsorships and partnerships in Platinum, Gold, and Silver categories, offering extensive visibility and engagement opportunities.

Official media coverage will be led by eTurboNews (eTN), ATC’s International Media Partner, alongside leading African and global media outlets.