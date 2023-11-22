African Tourism Board Partners with Egyptian Junior Business Association

Aiming to enhance and uplift sustainable tourism in Africa, the African Tourism Board (ATB) had entered into strategic partnership with Egyptian Junior Business Association (EJB) for a shared vision for advancing tourism development on the continent.

The African Tourism Board and the Egyptian Junior Business Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance tourism development in Africa.

Signing of the MOU took place in Egypt’s bustling city of Cairo on November 16, between the ATB Executive Chairman Mr. Cuthbert Ncube and EJB Chairman Engineer Bassam El Shanawany.

Both sides have agreed to forge a path of cooperation to spearhead the growth of tourism and invigorate economies across the African continent.

The foundation of this transformative partnership lies in their shared vision that encapsulates the profound importance of collaboration in order to propel Egyptian business development through tourism in partnership with other African states.

Press-statement released by the ATB Executive Chairman Cuthbert Ncube this week, said that ATB and EJB will unleash their full potential, utilizing their expertise, networks, and unwavering determination to make an indelible impact on the tourism sector.

The scope of their collaboration between ATB and EJB is extensive and astounding, enveloping a wide range of activities that will revolutionize sustainable tourism practices.

“From information exchange and capacity building to policy advocacy, research and development, marketing and promotion, and inclusive stakeholder engagement, no aspect of the tourism landscape will be left untouched”, the statement said.

The MOU is aimed at setting the stage for this remarkable collaboration of which the EJB Tourism Committee will take the lead in engaging members in tourism-related endeavors, while the ATB would act as a steadfast pillar of support, offering resources, expertise and guidance in sustainable tourism practices.

In order to ensure the seamless implementation of this transformative MOU, a Joint Working Group will be established, diligently overseeing the progress and triumphs that ensue from this grand partnership.

Regular meetings will be conducted to assess advancements and address any challenges that may arise along the way. In a synchronized effort, the parties will develop an annual action plan, meticulously outlining specific objectives and timelines to be achieved.

“These opportunities will be distinctly outlined in separate contracts, forged with mutual respect and a commitment to excellence. A core principle that binds this partnership together is confidentiality”, the ATB statement said.

Both parties, with the utmost integrity, pledged to safeguard and treat confidential information exchanged during the course of this collaboration with utmost care, utilizing it solely for the outlined purposes. Trust and discretion lay the foundation for their collective success.

The MOU that was a testament to their unwavering dedication and determination, will be in effect for a three year period (three years), commencing from the day of its signing and which either party possesses the right to terminate the agreement by providing a 30-day written notice.

Amendments to the MOU, if necessary, will be made in writing and agreed upon by both parties, ensuring transparency and unity in their decisions.

“This historic MOU heralds a new chapter in the realm of sustainable tourism practices and economic growth in Africa. The union of the ATB and EJB will undoubtedly create a profound and lasting impact on the tourism industry, leaving an indelible mark on the continent and its people”, ATB press statement said.

The African Tourism Board, a pioneer in its field, strives relentlessly to unlock the unbounded potential of African tourism through their strategic initiatives and inventive approaches, the ATB official press statement concluded.