African Tourism Board and ITIC attract tourism investment

Both the African Tourism Board (ATB) and the Investment Tourism International Conference (ITIC) are currently looking at how Africa will be repositioning itself in an inclusive drive at achieving sustainability and accessibility to their regional destinations.

Botswana has been identified to repositioning itself, being a new gateway for the Southern African region, taking the success stories from the East African block and the Western African block, having made progressive strives by robustly improving in an inclusive drive at achieving sustainability and accessibility to their regional destinations.

Global Tourism Investment Summit London 2022 was held this week during the just-ended World Travel Market (WTM) in London, United Kingdom, reports from London said.

Bearing a theme of “Rethinking Investment in Tourism Through Sustainability and Resilience,” the Global Tourism Investment Summit kicked off with a high-level note by the ITIC Chairman and ATB Patron, Dr. Taleb Rifai, in the presence of a high profile delegation graced by several tourism ministers from across the world.

The event was organized by the ITIC Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ambassador Ibrahim Ayoub, who is well known and a prominent member of the leading tourism organization in Africa and the African Tourism Board (ATB) representative in Mauritius.

Dr. Rifai emphasized a need for an inclusive appreciation where communities are incorporated within the value chain of all the economic endeavors, as mostly they are the true custodians of the resources in every sphere of the broader economies.

Other panelists during the conference were tourism ministers from Jordan, Jamaica, and Egypt; the International Finance Corporation (IFC); and the ATB Executive Chairman, among other prominent tourism stakeholders and participants.

The two-day summit reflected the current economic outlook and predictions for the travel and tourism sector in 2023 and how the sector can attract investments through incentive and conducive policies by building viable and sustainable destinations, a key factor in the travel and tourism sector.

ATB and ITIC are working together in promoting, branding, and marketing Africa’s tourism, aiming to make this continent a single and an upcoming tourist destination in the world.

