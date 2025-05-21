Africa Targets More European Tourists Through Partnerships

Africa and Europe Tourism Exchange Forum (AETEF) 2025 was held in Rome, Italy targeting to enhance collaboration between Africa and Europe by fostering sustainable tourism development, strengthening cross-continental partnerships, and creating new investment opportunities.

African countries are setting to strengthen Africa and Europe tourism ties through joint partnerships for sustainable growth through exchange programs, skills transfer and innovations targeting to attract more Europeans to visit Africa for leisure travels.

This landmark event had attracted an array of tourism and travel professionals from various African countries and European tourist market sources including Italy, the host country, and AETEF 2025 organizers’ report from Rome said.

With the theme “Bridging Africa and Europe through Tourism Exchanges,” AETEF 2025 served as a premier platform for stakeholders in travel and tourism to connect, share insights and explore innovative solutions for the future of tourism between Africa and Europe.

The Africa-Europe Tourism Exchange Forum 2025 was held at the Hive Hotel in Rome from May 15 to 17, 2025 and attracted participants from both the two continents who took the gathering to exchange ideas, foster partnerships and explore opportunities for collaboration in promoting global tourism.

Africa tourism has been growing while Europe remains the leading key market and partner.

Boastful with its breathtaking natural beauty, Africa has positioned itself as a hub for sustainable and eco-friendly tourism. European tourists have been targeting Africa for wildlife tourism with stays at eco-lodges across the continent.

Heritage and Cultural Tourism is the other segment attracting European tourists seeking authentic experiences in Africa. Visits to historical sites with cultural events and engagement with local communities in Africa have attracted a good number of European tourists to spend their holidays in this continent.

Domestic and Intra-Africa Tourism has been a target for promotion and development strategically to fast-track travel and tourism development for both Africans and other nationalities outside the continent through improved infrastructure and regional partnerships.

Europe has been the leading source of tourists visiting Africa for several decades with Italy, Germany, United Kingdom and France ranking on top among European nations sourcing tourists to Africa every year.

The African Tourism Board (ATB) is currently promoting Africa as a worldwide destination and brings the continent to the global stage of in-demand tourist destinations.

Europe and the United States of America are key tourist source markets which ATB is promoting and marketing, targeting mostly the higher spending American tourists to travel then spend their holidays in Africa.

The African Tourism Board has been promoting the continent’s rich cultural legacy, natural beauty and diverse attractions that would position this continent as a top travel destination while ensuring the well-being and empowerment of the local African communities.