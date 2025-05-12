Africa Loves New Pope

Alongside other Christians and non-Catholics, a significant number of Africans joyfully welcomed Pope Leo XIV into the continent’s diverse religious communities, anticipating his visit in the near future.

Africa’s Catholic community has embraced the election of Pope Leo XIV with high hopes and expectations for his visit to the continent, aiming to enhance the economic, cultural, and moral values of African life.

Pope Leo XIV has made multiple visits to Africa and possesses a comprehensive understanding of the continent, as reported by leaders within the Catholic Church.

Tanzanian President Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, along with various clerics, expressed her confidence in Pope Leo XIV’s leadership, highlighting his profound doctrinal grasp of the Catholic faith.

“Sincere congratulations to Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, Pope Leo XIV, on being elected as the Leader of the Catholic Church worldwide”, said the Tanzanian president.

The President of Tanzania, along with other world leaders, has expressed his support for the newly elected Pope, who assumes leadership during a period marked by significant global and spiritual challenges.

In Kenya, both Catholic and other religious communities expressed their joy upon learning of the Pope’s election, particularly as he had previously visited the country in December of the previous year, where he officiated the dedication of the Chapel of Our Lady of Good Counsel at the Augustinian Monastery in Karen, Nairobi.

The Southern African Catholic Bishops’ Conference (SACBC) has extended its congratulations to Pope Leo XIV on his election as the 267th Supreme Pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church.

In a demonstration of unity and faith, the Southern African Bishops have conveyed their appreciation to the new Pope for accepting the significant responsibility of guiding the Universal Church.

The SACBC expressed its steadfast support and assured Pope Leo XIV of its ongoing prayers. In West Africa, Catholics in Ivory Coast conveyed their satisfaction with the Pope and committed to praying for him.

Bishops in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) greeted the Pope with high hopes for his message of peace in their nation, which is currently facing a severe conflict with M23 rebels.

Msgr. Donatien Nshole, Secretary General of the Bishops’ Conference of the DR Congo, extended his congratulations on the election of Pope Leo XIV and emphasized that the Bishops in Congo anticipate his focus on achieving lasting peace.

“We expect him to continue speaking the language of Pope Francis and to pay special attention to building lasting peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo”, Msgr Donatien Nshole said through the Congo Bishops message.

Pope Francis visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) from January 31 to February 3, 2023, followed by a trip to South Sudan, as part of his extensive journey across Africa.

The purpose of this visit was to convey a message of peace and reconciliation in the DRC, a nation plagued by conflicts and wars, particularly in its eastern region.

In Madagascar, Marie Fabien Raharilamboniaina, the President of the Bishops Conference of Madagascar and Bishop of Morondava, highlighted that the initial words of Pope Leo XIV emphasized the importance of peace.

