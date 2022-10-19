Africa Celebrates successfully opens today

The event being held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, runs from October 19-21 in conjunction with the Africa Talks Business and Investment Forum.

Chairman of the African Tourism Board Mr. Cuthbert Ncube will be moderating a high-level panel discussion on the theme of Africa Celebrates “Achieving African integration through Arts, Culture, Heritage, Tourism & Business.”

On the panel will be HE Mr. GebreMeskel Chala, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration; Prince Adetokunbo Kayode (SAN), former Nigerian Minister of Culture & Tourism and Founder and Chairman of the Centre for Creative Industries; HE Hon. Barbra Rwodzi, Deputy Minister of Environment Climate Tourism and Hospitality Industry for Zimbabwe; Amb. Assoumani Youssouf Mondah (Comoros), Dean of African Union Member States; and Mr. Christian Mbina, CEO of Gabon National Tourism, Development and Promotion Agency, along with representatives from AUC (ETTIM/Social Affairs) and UNESCO. This will then be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Welcome one and all

Official Opening Remarks of Africa Celebrates 2022 will be delivered by HE Dr. Mrs. Auxillia Mnangagwa, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe. The keynote address will be delivered by HE Mr. GebreMeskel Chala, Minister of Trade and Regional Integration.

Welcoming Remarks will be presented by Mr. Lexy Mojo-Eyes, President/CEO of Legendary Gold Limited; HE Amb Victor Adekunle Adeleke, Ambassador of the Embassy of Nigeria to Ethiopia; Amb. Assoumani Youssouf Mondah (Comoros), Dean of African Union Member States; and HE Mr Demeke Mekonnen, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ethiopia along with the Acting Commissioner for Economic Development, Trade, Tourism, Industry and Minerals and a representative of AfCFTA (TBC).

Opening the exhibition will be HE Hon. Haidara Aїchata Cissé, Honorary Vice-President of the Pan-African Parliament; Otunba Dele Oye, 1st Deputy President, The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA); and President of Addis Ababa Chamber of Commerce.

The General Exhibition runs all 3 days with fun events such as an Art Installation and VIP viewing cocktail and cultural performances of music, dance, and cuisine from all over Africa. Concluding the event will be an exciting Africa Fashion Reception Gala Event.

