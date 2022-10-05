Aeroplan launches HotelSavers

Aeroplan, Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, today launched HotelSavers, allowing members to book stays with Aeroplan points at preferential rates at a broad range of acclaimed hotels worldwide.
About the author
Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.
