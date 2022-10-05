Business Travel Canada Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts People Tourism

Aeroplan launches HotelSavers

41 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
7 min read

Aeroplan, Canada’s leading travel loyalty program, today launched HotelSavers, allowing members to book stays with Aeroplan points at preferential rates at a broad range of acclaimed hotels worldwide.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly