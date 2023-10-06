Airline News eTurboNews | eTN Mexico Travel NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Aeromexico and Delta Offer 30% More Seats on US – Mexico Flights

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Aeromexico announced that beginning January 2024, it will gradually introduce 17 new routes from seven airports in Mexico to nine destinations in the United States, using many of the more than 50 new aircraft added to its fleet in the last two years.

This expansion will benefit customers and enhance transborder flying options enabled by Aeromexico and Delta Air Lines Joint Cooperation Agreement (JCA).

With the new routes and increased frequencies to current destinations, the Mexican airline plans to operate nearly 60 daily frequencies to the US by July 2024, representing a 35% increase in departures compared to 2023, with a presence in 36 US markets.

Delta Air Lines is planning to operate 34 daily frequencies to Mexico in July 2024, serving seven different Mexican destinations. The Delta -Aeromexico JCA will deliver over 30% more seats year-over-year, widening options for passengers to travel between the US and Mexico.

About the author

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

