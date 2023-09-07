From Ancient Greece to the Modern Metropolis: Aegean Airlines Lands in New York

The codesharing flight’s partnership between Aegean and Emirates, established in August 2022, will now include the Athens-New York (Newark) route, marking over a year of their collaboration.

Passengers traveling with Aegean have the advantage of leveraging the expanded connectivity of the Emirates network for international travel through Dubai. This is made possible through the provision of flights connecting the Emirates and Athens.

Passengers benefit from codesharing agreements between airlines as their luggage is transferred automatically by the airlines when the passenger makes their connecting flight.

The airlines’ combined network includes 200 destinations worldwide, and 16,800 passengers have already made the most of the deal.

About Aegean airlines

Aegean Airlines S.A. is the flag carrier of Greece and the largest Greek airline by total number of passengers carried, number of destinations served, and fleet size.