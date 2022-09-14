Adventure Travel: What’s trending

Among them are cycling, trekking, safaris/wildlife viewing, snowshoeing, and culinary and wellness experiences.

Here are 7 trips around the world that exemplify these adventure travel trends.

Cycling Across America

Whether you prefer road biking, gravel or dirt, or want the ease of an e-bike, Adventure Cycling Association has a guided tour for you. Cycle the country’s Southern Tier from San Diego to St. Augustine, Florida, go on a gravel ramble in the mountains of Montana or bring an e-bike along for a fall color tour in Vermont.

Antarctic Expedition

Embrace the spirit of polar exploration on an expedition to Antarctica with Adventure Life. Watch for seabirds and the first icebergs as you cross the famed Drake Passage to reach the South Shetland Islands and the Antarctic Peninsula. Once there, experience the wonder of the white continent as you cruise along spectacular ice cliffs looking for seals and whales, and go ashore to visit penguin rookeries and historic huts.

Yellowstone Adventures

Set on the edge of Yellowstone in Big Sky, Montana, The Wilson Hotel serves as a basecamp for adventure. Guests can explore the natural wonders and wildlife of America’s first national park on their own or with a guided tour, and find hiking, mountain biking, snowshoeing, skiing and more around Big Sky.

Ozark Mountain Biking

The Ozark Mountains provide the backdrop for one of the best mountain bike trail systems in the country. Bentonville, Arkansas, is every bit the charming town it was when Sam Walton, founder of Walmart, opened the original Walton five-and-dime back in 1950. Today, it also offers world-class restaurants, colorful boutiques, a state-of-the-art museum and miles of singletrack to ride. Explore the area on a new five-day mountain biking tour with Escape Adventures.

Islands, Andes and Amazon

Discover the enchanting Galapagos Islands at Scalesia Galapagos Lodge, explore the Amazon Rainforest at Sacha Lodge and experience the Ecuadorian Andes at Hacienda Piman, all in a 15-day tour. Learn about endemic flora and fauna, hike near active volcanoes, paddle tannin-rich blackwater creeks and lakes, board a train through the mountains, take in a traditional dance performance and shop one of the biggest craft markets in South America.

Italy’s “White Road” Riding

Cycle Tuscany’s scenic Strade Bianche through hilly vineyards and medieval villages, enjoying the food and wines of one of Italy’s finest culinary regions on a new tour with Tourissimo and Ride and Seek. The itinerary is filled with “white roads,” interesting stops and authentic beauty.

Jackson Hole Retreat

If you’re looking for endless adventure surrounded by incredible views, look no further than Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Take a day trip to Grand Teton or Yellowstone National Park to see wildlife up close, try out a ropes course, relax in nearby hot springs and more, then retreat to a modern yet rustic cabin at Fireside Resort.

