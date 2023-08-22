Addis Ababa to Seoul Six Times a Week on Ethiopian Airlines

After 10 years of operating flights between Addis Ababa and Seoul, Ethiopian Airlines will now increase its weekly flights between Ethiopia and South Korea to six flights a week.

This will start on October 28, 2023, operating Ethiopian Airlines A350-900 aircraft type.

This African Star Alliance carrier announced that it will increase its weekly passenger flights to Seoul, Republic of Korea, to six, effective October 28, 2023.

Ethiopian Airlines will deploy the latest Airbus A350-900 aircraft on the route.

The increase in frequency follows fruitful discussions between the aeronautical authorities of Korea and Ethiopia. Addis Ababa is Ethiopia’s hub city and connects to flights throughout Africa and beyond.

The additional flights are evidence of the two countries expanding socio-economic relations and the growing multi-faceted partnership between Korea and the whole continent of Africa.