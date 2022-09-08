Add your Condolences for the Queen: A Tourism Industry Initiative

SKAL & WTN invites travel & tourism to pay respect to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. The World of travel is coming together.

SKAL International and the World Tourism Network joined today and invited all members and friends of the global travel and tourism industry to come together and add condolences on the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II.

WTN and SKAL explained:

The World Tourism Network and SKAL International invite travel and tourism industry members to join the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth of Nations by leaving a comment, words of wisdom, and thanks.

We pay our respect to the passing of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, and all she has done for the tourism industry, world peace, and the uniting of souls worldwide.

SKAL International President Burcin Turkkan and the executive committee extend their deepest sympathy and condolences to all Skalleagues in the UK and British citizens on the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – May she rest in peace!

On behalf of the World Tourism Network Executive Board, WTN President Dr. Peter Tarlow said: “Queen Elizabeth II was truly, in the words of the Biblical King Solomon, a woman of valor. We are all blessed to have been with us so long, and world tourism shall sorely miss her.”

Comments will be shared with Buckingham Palace on behalf of the Global Travel and Tourism Sector.

Sincere condolences from Canadians all over the world.

I know the people of Great Britain are mourning the loss of their Queen. The United States is mourning as well because we have lost a great friend from across the ocean.

The loss of a woman who was astute and thoughtful for decades is significant loss and she will be missed. Queen Elizabeth was for most of us “the” queen! A staunch ally of the United States her entire life and a lasting inspiration to us all! She will be missed! May she Rest In Peace!

My condolences to the Royal family and to the people of the UK. She was an amazing woman. May her memory be eternal.

As a 9 year old living in Australia, I had the great honor to meet her during her visit to Melbourne – on her post-coronation commonwealth tour. She was incredibly gracious and personal. She has been an anchor point of decency, honor and charity in her reign. Blessings on her and King Charles.

My deepest condolences to the Royal Family and to the UK people

RIP Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth

We deeply feel for the demise of Her Majesty today, and convey our condolences to the Royal family and the entire people of Britain. May her soul rest in peace.

Riya Group is deeply sad to hear the news of the death of Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth 11.Sincere Condolences to the Royal Family and the people of England. God save the King

A great Monarch who was a role model for the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the Community of Nations.

Her passing is the end of an era and in Seychelles we remember fondly her visit to the islands in 1972 when she officially opened the Seychelles International Airport. Such leaders as was Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth are more needed today than ever before for continued peace and stability in the world aa they ruled with graciousness and displaying the needed respect.

To Members of the Royal Family, to the People of Great Britain and the United Kingdom please accept our sincere sympathy in the great loss” said Alain St.Ange, VP WTN, and former minister of Tourism from the Seychelles.

